🚨COMMITTED🚨 Just another step in the climb to the top!! pic.twitter.com/0qw0araz67

The delay was worth it for Florida State, as Rivals100 defensive back Nick Cross announced on Monday he has committed to his dream school, Florida State.

Cross originally was expected to announce his commitment a couple weeks ago but ended up postponing it.

Here are comments from Cross' interview with Rivals' Adam Friedman:

"I’ve always wanted to be a Seminole," Cross said. "I had a dream one day that I had committed to Florida State. I went down there earlier this year and just fell in love with the place. I was considering going there as a regular student. Coach Taggart, coach Kelly, coach Barnett, coach Haggins and the entire staff are great and they really look out for their kids.

"The players liking it, they’re working hard and enjoying it," he said. "The academics and the business school are really good. I’m going to push myself to earn my degree.

"The alumni base is really good," said Cross. "You have former stars coming back and giving back to the team. They really help with your connections.

"The love and care that everybody had for each other really stood out to me during my visit," he said. "They were all laughing and everybody was together. It wasn’t a cold environment. From the second you got off the plane you were met by a coach and at the hotel you were met by more coaches.

"When we were down there Derwin James FaceTimed Coach Taggart," Cross said. "He was my favorite college player and it was fun to talk to him. I was in shock."

Crpss' commitment to Florida State wasn't completely unexpected as he grew up a fan of the Seminoles. But with competition from national powers like Alabama, Penn State, Florida and others, FSU's coaches knew they had to make a strong impression.

The Crimson Tide were considered to be the biggest threat early, but once Cross made his way to Tallahassee for an official visit earlier this year, the 'Noles stole the momentum.

"I’ve always liked Florida State growing up and watching them," Cross said previously. "They’ve had some great defensive backs come out of there. I like the new coaching staff. They are warm and welcoming, so I can’t wait to get down there and see what it’s all about."

Cross is the Seminoles' 17th commitment for the class of 2019.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.