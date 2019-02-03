The good news keeps rolling in from Florida State's first Junior Day of 2019 as the Seminoles landed a commitment on Sunday from Orlando Dr. Phillips linebacker Stephen Dix.

Dix joins 2020 quarterback Jeffrey Sims, who committed to FSU one day earlier.

Although he has been a fan of Florida State for quite some time, Dix said the Clemson Tigers made a hard recent push to win him over. But in the end, he went with his heart.

"They've been my dream school, and I just felt at home and knew that was the place for me," the hard-hitting linebacker said. "I called Coach [Willie] Taggart up, and he always says, 'Do something!' And that's what I'm ready to do for FSU in changing everything, and I want to be a part of that."

Dix, who attended Florida State's "Saturday Night Live" event last summer, has been quite the regular at Florida State in recent months. And he said he can't wait to get to college and start his career as a middle or outside linebacker.

"The linebacker coach, Raymond Woodie, is what gets me so excited about FSU," Dix said. "I know they are going to get it back together, and I want to be a part of that. I feel I can adjust to any situation and bring a lot of hard-hitting, physical play of football."

When asked why he connects so well with Woodie, Dix listed several factors.

"His passion," the Orlando product said. "He's a different coach. I love that about him, and it motivates you to go even harder. He cares that much. I've known Coach Woodie for a year, and the relationship has really just taken off."

Now that he has committed, the three-star linebacker said he can't wait to start helping the Seminoles recruit more players from the central Florida area.

"I already talk a lot with [FSU defensive back commit] Demorie Tate, so we are close," Dix said. "He always tells me about how things are changing, and I told him I want to be a part of the family. I plan to talk with a lot of guys about FSU and what we are doing."

Dix is FSU's sixth commitment for the Class of 2020.

