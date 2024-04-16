Florida State landed the third commitment of its 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday. Four-star wide receiver prospect Darryon Williams from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither High gave his pledge to head coach Mike Norvell to sign with the Seminoles a little over a year and a half from now. Williams was offered by Norvell and FSU a little over three weeks ago. The offer came while Williams was on an unofficial visit.

"I’ve been to several schools over the past two years, and this just felt like home," Williams told the Osceola after making his announcement. "The coaching staff was what I was looking for and a great education. I didn’t want someone trying to pressure me with flashy things and fast talk, they just kept it real."

"FSU was everything I dreamed of," said Williams after his visit. "It was my first time up there. The entire coaching staff and assistants were great and made me feel like family." Williams also indicated after his visit that he didn't want to string out his recruiting process. "I’m honestly not looking to bounce around to a bunch of different schools," said Williams a day after his trip to Tallahassee. "I want to make my decision early."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gbXkgRmFtaWx5LCBGcmllbmRzIGFuZCBhbGwg bXkgY29hY2hlcyBhbG9uZyB0aGUgd2F5ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3I4MWR1Z2Fucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcjgxZHVnYW5z PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWRhbUZ1 bGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hBZGFtRnVsbGVyPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tlaXdhblJhdGxpZmY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtlaXdhblJhdGxpZmY8L2E+IHRoZXNl IGd1eXMgYXJlIHRoZSByZWFsIGRlYWwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2ZhbWlseT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2ZhbWlseTwvYT4gdGhpcyBpcyB3aGF0IEkgd2FzIGxv b2tpbmcgZm9yISEhIEl04oCZcyBiaWdnZXIgdGhhbiBmb290YmFsbCEhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XQjlLZWlEOGV0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vV0I5S2VpRDhldDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXJyeW9uIFdpbGxhbXMg KEBEYXJyeW9uV2lsbGlhbTgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGFycnlvbldpbGxpYW04L3N0YXR1cy8xNzgwMzUyMTcwMjc1MDQxNDYy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK