FSU lands the commitment of four-star 2026 WR Darryon Williams
Florida State landed the third commitment of its 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday. Four-star wide receiver prospect Darryon Williams from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither High gave his pledge to head coach Mike Norvell to sign with the Seminoles a little over a year and a half from now.
Williams was offered by Norvell and FSU a little over three weeks ago. The offer came while Williams was on an unofficial visit.
"I’ve been to several schools over the past two years, and this just felt like home," Williams told the Osceola after making his announcement. "The coaching staff was what I was looking for and a great education. I didn’t want someone trying to pressure me with flashy things and fast talk, they just kept it real."
"FSU was everything I dreamed of," said Williams after his visit. "It was my first time up there. The entire coaching staff and assistants were great and made me feel like family."
Williams also indicated after his visit that he didn't want to string out his recruiting process.
"I’m honestly not looking to bounce around to a bunch of different schools," said Williams a day after his trip to Tallahassee. "I want to make my decision early."
The rising junior caught 34 passes this past season for 627 yards on 11 touchdowns. He also racked up 17 tackles on defense in 13 games. He also holds offers from Iowa State, USF, UConn, UMass, and Toledo.
Please click on the link below to view Williams' HUDL highlights.
Follow The Osceola's FSU transfer portal tracker
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple