Arkansas four-star athlete Quincey McAdoo, who is rated the No. 1 player in that state and a member of the Rivals100, announced he has committed to the Seminoles.

On Sunday, amid a flurry of recent announcements from college transfers, FSU also landed a commitment from one of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2022.

While Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have obviously been making major strides in improving the Florida State football roster for the near term, the Seminoles also have kept one eye on the future as well.

McAdoo becomes the Seminoles' third commitment for the class of 2022, joining five-star prospect Travis Hunter from Georgia and three-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly from Fort Lauderdale.

Just last month, McAdoo listed FSU as one of his five finalists, along with Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Auburn.

"Florida State has been recruiting me probably the hardest of all the five (schools)," he said at the time. "They call me every day, and we don't even talk about football; we have tight relationships and they were my first offer."

McAdoo announced his commitment Sunday at the Pylon 7-on-7 All-American event in Dallas.

McAdoo could line up at a number of positions, but he likely will be a wide receiver with the Seminoles.

Earlier Sunday, the Seminoles landed a seventh college transfer, former South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson.

