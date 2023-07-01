Defensive end prospect DD Holmes announced on Saturday that he has committed to Florida State. Holmes, who is 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, is from Washington (DC) Gonzaga High. The rising senior committed to FSU a week after his official visit to Tallahassee. Holmes chose FSU over Rutgers, Maryland and South Carolina. He announced his decision on an Instagram live stream after taking official visits to all four schools in June. "Just the people at Florida State, when I went there on my unofficial and official visit, it just felt like home," Holmes said when asked by a family member why he chose FSU. "It felt like the people there care about me more than as a football player. I felt a lot of love from the university, from the coaching staff and the players."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9tZW50IHRoYXQgZm91ci1zdGFyIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBlbmQg REQgSG9sbWVzICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Rhbmll bGhvbG1lczAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYW5pZWxob2xtZXMw MDwvYT4pIGFubm91bmNlZCBoaXMgY29tbWl0bWVudCB0byBGU1UuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ncEpaS01VMU01Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Z3BKWktNVTFNNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDdXJ0IFdlaWxlciAoQEN1cnRN V2VpbGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N1cnRNV2Vp bGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjc1MjAzODI0Mzc2NDc5NzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

As a junior, Holmes started 10 games and registered 37 tackles including eight TFLs and two sacks. He is the 28th-best strongside defensive end prospect in the class of 2024. Holmes is the first defensive end to commit to FSU for this recruiting cycle. The Seminoles also have a commitment from defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington.

