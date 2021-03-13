FSU's coaches love speed, and Mortimer brings an abundance of that. He's also considered one of the best special-team weapons in the country to go along with being one of the most exciting playmakers in the South Florida area.

The Florida State Seminoles have been very hot in recruiting, and that didn't change on Saturday afternoon as Fort Lauderdale Dillard standout WR Devaughn Mortimer announced that he has committed to Florida State.

There's been one school that Mortimer has been waiting for, and that's an offer from the Seminoles. That happened last week, and Moritmer nearly made a commitment.

Today, he could not wait any longer and jumped on board with the 'Noles.

"They've always been my dream school," he said about the offer. "That's a school I've always rooted for. The offer was a surprise."

In just six games in 2020, the speedy wide receiver finished with over 300 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned five kicks for touchdowns.

"I feel I can always make a big play," Mortimer said earlier.

Mortimer, who is teammates with fellow FSU commit Nyjalik Kelly, becomes FSU's seventh commitment in the 2022 class.