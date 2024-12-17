FSU lands commitment from Vandy OL transfer Gunnar Hansen

Florida State has added an experienced piece to its 2025 offensive line.

Vanderbilt offensive line transfer Gunnar Hansen announced Tuesday on his Instagram that he is transferring to join the Seminoles for his final year of eligibility.

Originally a Florida native out of Boca Raton, Hansen signed with Vanderbilt as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and has become a mainstay on the Commodores' offensive line over the last three seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman started 35 of Vandy's 36 games over the last two seasons and started all 24 games at left tackle over the last two seasons.

This season, he was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week and Outland Trophy National Player of the Week for his role in the Commodores' 40-35 home win over Alabama on Oct. 5.

Hansen is ranked by Rivals as the No. 516 overall player in the 2025 transfer portal class. He took his first visit since entering the portal to FSU on Monday.

He's FSU's fifth transfer addition of the offseason and the Seminoles' first offensive line transfer addition.

