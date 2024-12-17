Florida State lands important DE transfer target James Williams

Florida State landed a key piece of its transfer class on Tuesday as Nebraska transfer defensive end James Williams committed to the Seminoles.
The sophomore chose the Seminoles after taking a multi-day visit early in the week. Williams had a visit tentatively set a visit to Texas A&M, a visit that was cancelled following his visit to Florida State.
Williams follows defensive coordinator Tony White and more specifically defensive line coach Terrance Knighton to Tallahassee after spending two seasons at Nebraska. The relationship between Williams and Knighton is well documented, as the pair have grown extremely close - a definitive factor in Williams' decision to pick the Seminoles.
Having to replace a large quantity of production along the defensive line, Florida State has had to hit the portal to restock the room. Williams is the first piece of an expected overhaul of the defensive line to fit White's 3-3-5 defensive scheme.
James Williams appeared in every game this past season for the Huskers, recording 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He ranked second on the team in sacks.
Williams joins fellow Nebraska teammate Stephon Thompson, Boston College transfer QB Thomas Castellanos and former Seminole/Arizona State transfer tight end Markeston Douglas as members of Florida State's transfer class.
