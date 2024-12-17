Florida State lands important DE transfer target James Williams

Florida State landed a key piece of its transfer class on Tuesday as Nebraska transfer defensive end James Williams committed to the Seminoles.

The sophomore chose the Seminoles after taking a multi-day visit early in the week. Williams had a visit tentatively set a visit to Texas A&M, a visit that was cancelled following his visit to Florida State.

Williams follows defensive coordinator Tony White and more specifically defensive line coach Terrance Knighton to Tallahassee after spending two seasons at Nebraska. The relationship between Williams and Knighton is well documented, as the pair have grown extremely close - a definitive factor in Williams' decision to pick the Seminoles.



