Jayden Todd has had a whirlwind week. The Dublin (Ga.) West Laurens offensive lineman received an offer on Sunday from Florida State after attending the Seminole Showcase camp on Saturday.

And Todd committed to FSU on Tuesday.

"I would like to start by thanking God for giving me this opportunity, without him none of this would be possible," Todd posted on Twitter. "I would like to thank my family and friends for their continuous support. I would also like to thank my past and present coaches for believing in me. A big thanks to all of the other programs that have reached out and extended an offer. At this time I am deciding to further my athletic and academic career at Florida State University! GO NOLES!!!"