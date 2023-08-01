FSU lands fourth OL for 2024 in Jayden Todd
Jayden Todd has had a whirlwind week. The Dublin (Ga.) West Laurens offensive lineman received an offer on Sunday from Florida State after attending the Seminole Showcase camp on Saturday.
And Todd committed to FSU on Tuesday.
"I would like to start by thanking God for giving me this opportunity, without him none of this would be possible," Todd posted on Twitter. "I would like to thank my family and friends for their continuous support. I would also like to thank my past and present coaches for believing in me. A big thanks to all of the other programs that have reached out and extended an offer. At this time I am deciding to further my athletic and academic career at Florida State University! GO NOLES!!!"
Todd, who is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, was discovered by FSU tight end coach Chris Thomsen earlier this spring on a recruiting visit to Todd's high school.
He also has offers from Virginia Tech, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Liberty and from several Ivy League schools.
Last season was Todd's first year playing high school football. He has been on FSU's campus several times this summer. As a prospect, Todd is drawing comparisons to Chris Otto (who signed with FSU as part of Mike Norvell's 2023 recruiting class).
Todd joins FSU offensive line commitments Jonathan Daniels, Tye Hylton and Manasse Itete in the 2024 class.
Scouting report
Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein: "Todd not only plays football he plays baseball. He is a good athlete. He does a good job of staying low. It is tough for bigger guys to get lower in their stance. He comes off the ball and will pounce on a defender. His strength is run blocking. He is tough to go against at the high school level. He does need to get a little more nimble on his feet to handle pass rushers."
