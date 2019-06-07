FSU lands talented 2022 LB Melvin Jordan
It's never too early to get started on the future and the 'Noles landed a big part of that future with Clearwater Catholic (Fla.) standout Melvin Jordan. The 2022 linebacker announced his commitment to Florida State on Friday. Jordan holds offers from Florida, Miami, along with several other top schools.
Just a week ago, the young defender received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. The 'Noles were a team that he has liked for some quite some time.
"That was a big offer because I was always high on FSU, but it meant even more when I got to see everything at FSU," said Jordan. "It's a different feeling when I'm at FSU with all the coaches, and the connection they have with you personally."
COMMITTED🍢🙏🏾#LongLiveJB🖤 #L4g4ndary #DoSomething🍢 — Melvin Jordan IV ⁴⁴ (@MelvinJordanIV1) June 8, 2019
*recruitment is still open* pic.twitter.com/5FAQV3H3Yo
The decision of Jordan to commit this early could have a major impact on his his cousin, who is a major 2020 target for the 'Noles -- RB Keyvone Lee.
"It was awesome," Lee said of his recent visit. "It was a really great experience. Getting this offer is big time. It's Florida State. I've been talking with them for a few months. To have a chance to play in your home state, it's big."
