It's never too early to get started on the future and the 'Noles landed a big part of that future with Clearwater Catholic (Fla.) standout Melvin Jordan . The 2022 linebacker announced his commitment to Florida State on Friday. Jordan holds offers from Florida, Miami, along with several other top schools.

Just a week ago, the young defender received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. The 'Noles were a team that he has liked for some quite some time.

"That was a big offer because I was always high on FSU, but it meant even more when I got to see everything at FSU," said Jordan. "It's a different feeling when I'm at FSU with all the coaches, and the connection they have with you personally."