For Lucas, that place was clearly FSU with so many close contacts there on the FSU staff. Lucas ended all the drama after a visit to FSU for the spring game.

Rivals100 offensive lineman Dontae Lucas said he wasn't in a hurry to make a decision, but sometimes those plans change when you know where you want to be.

Home is where I’m at and home is where my HEART is. My HEART is in Tallahassee and #NoleBlood runs through it!!! I can’t wait to #DoSomething and I’m a #Nole !!!! 🍢🍢🍢 #Committed #GetDownOrLayDown #GoNoles #Tribe19 #LetsGooooooo pic.twitter.com/neCPiqa6TB

Lucas jumped in with the #Tribe19 class and committed after a visit this weekend. But his decision wasn't really a shocker if you follow the connections he has with FSU head coach Willie Taggart and assistant coach Telly Lockette.

"That's my guy (Taggart),” Lucas said earlier this year after a visit. “We have strong family ties and I feel I can trust him and Coach Telly a lot.”

Lucas is the first offensive line commitment for the ‘Noles and a big addition in several ways for a class that seems to be building a lot of momentum. Lucas chose FSU over Miami and Florida.

