FSU lands Wisconsin OL grad transfer Kayden Lyles

Florida State's run on offensive linemen didn't stop with a big first day of the early signing period.

One day after the Seminoles signed five high school offensive linemen for the class of 2022, they picked up a big transfer commitment from Wisconsin's Kayden Lyles.

Lyles, who originally signed with the Badgers in 2017, has started games in each of the past three seasons on the offensive line after beginning his career on the defensive line.

He is the Seminoles' second college OL transfer of this offseason. They also have a commitment from Lamar University lineman Bless Harris, who committed in November.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***