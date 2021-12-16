FSU lands Wisconsin OL grad transfer Kayden Lyles
Florida State's run on offensive linemen didn't stop with a big first day of the early signing period.
One day after the Seminoles signed five high school offensive linemen for the class of 2022, they picked up a big transfer commitment from Wisconsin's Kayden Lyles.
Lyles, who originally signed with the Badgers in 2017, has started games in each of the past three seasons on the offensive line after beginning his career on the defensive line.
He is the Seminoles' second college OL transfer of this offseason. They also have a commitment from Lamar University lineman Bless Harris, who committed in November.
Lyles was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and started seven games at defensive end for Wisconsin as a redshirt freshman. He then moved back to his natural position on the offensive line and started four games at left guard the next season and four games at center the year after that.
He was the Badgers' top center in 2020 before sustaining a season-ending injury.
After not being able to reclaim the starting job full-time in 2021, Lyles started just one of the first six games and announced he would transfer.
The Seminoles beat out Texas, Missouri, Texas Tech and others for the grad transfer.
