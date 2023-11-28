Below are the All-ACC first, second, third and honorable mention teams. And below that are bios from FSU sports information on all of the FSU players.

The group includes eight transfers Norvell and the staff have brought in through the transfer portal as well as eight prospects the staff either inherited or recruited and developed.

First Team

QB Jordan Travis

Completed 207 passes for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and 2 interceptions • Added 176 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns • 2,932 yards of total offense • Walter Camp, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist • Three-time ACC Quarterback of the Week • broke FSU’s career touchdown responsibility record and FSU’s total offense record • only ACC QB and one of three nationally with at least 20 passing touchdowns and 2 or fewer interceptions • set an FSU record with 16 consecutive accounting for multiple touchdowns, and threw a touchdown in 22 consecutive games, FSU’s longest streak since 2013 • tied his school record of four straight games with a rushing and passing touchdown • streak of 184 passes between interceptions was 5th-longest in school history • led nation in passer rating (202.99) and yards per attempt (11.0) against ranked opponents • began season with career-high four passing touchdowns and five total touchdowns in 45-24 win vs. No. 5 LSU • tied for second in FSU history with 28 wins as starting quarterback • FSU’s first first-team QB since Jameis Winston in 2014

OT Darius Washington

OG D’Mitri Emmanuel

FSU leads ACC in scoring offense and is 10th nationally with 38.8 points per game • offense leads the ACC in fewest turnovers, fewest interceptions thrown, turnover margin per game, touchdowns scored, passing efficiency, yards per completion and red zone offense • Washington was ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week vs. Virginia Tech, when running back Trey Benson ran for 200 yards on just 11 carries, with touchdowns from 62 and 85 yards • Washington started two games at center and six games at left tackle • Emmanuel was ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Southern Miss after FSU ran for a season-high 306 yards on 37 carries (8.3 ypc) • Emmanuel started 11 games at right guard before starting at left guard in the regular season finale at Florida • Emmanuel has started 50 career games, including all 25 as a Seminole • Emmanuel is FSU’s second straight first-team guard, joining Dillan Gibbons in 2022 • Washington is first first-team offensive tackle since Roderick Johnson in 2016

WR/AP/SP Keon Coleman

Caught 46 passes for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns • added 25 punt returns for 300 yards, with a long of 72 • Biletnikoff Award semifinalist as the nation’s top receiver • leads ACC and 9th nationally in receiving touchdowns • ranks 8th in FSU history with 11 touchdowns this season • ranks 2nd in ACC and 10th nationally with a 12.00 punt return average • joined Peter Warrick as the only players in FSU history with 100 receiving yards and 100 punt return yards in the same game • Coleman caught nine passes for 140 yards and returned six punts for 107 yards against Syracuse • began FSU career with three receiving touchdowns vs. No. 5 LSU, the most for a Seminole in their FSU debut • caught two touchdowns at Clemson, including the game-winner in overtime • FSU’s last first-team wide receiver was Rashad Greene in 2014; Warrick was FSU’s last first-team specialist, in 1999; Coleman is FSU’s first all-purpose recipient since the position began in 2017

DE Jared Verse

Totaled 35 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble and 1 blocked kick • Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist • season-high six tackles and career-high 2.5 sacks in regular season finale at Florida to earn ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week • forced fumble at Florida, recovered fumble vs. Syracuse and blocked an extra point vs. North Alabama • had 2.0 sacks against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest and has five career games with more than 1.0 sack • career-high three pass breakups • FSU’s first back-to-back first-team defensive end since Reinard Wilson in 1995 and 1996

LB Kalen DeLoach

Led FSU with 63 tackles, tied for the team lead with 7.0 sacks and was second with 10.5 tackles for loss • added 1 interception at Florida and a fumble return for a touchdown at Clemson • forced two fumbles • ACC Linebacker of the Week against Clemson and Miami • 4th in the ACC with 0.64 sacks per game • most sacks for an FSU linebacker since 1993 • 15-yard sack vs. Clemson forced a fumble that he recovered and returned 56 yards for a game-tying touchdown • FSU’s longest fumble return for a touchdown since 2008 • career-high 10 tackles and 2.0 sacks against Miami • Noles first first-team linebacker since Geno Hayes in 2007

Second Team

RB Trey Benson

Ran 138 times for 838 yards (6.1 average) with 14 rushing touchdowns • added 18 catches for 212 yards and an 80-yard touchdown • tied career-high with three rushing touchdowns against Southern Miss and Florida • third in FSU history with three career three-rushing touchdown games • only player in the country with an 80-yard run and 80-yard catch this season • had touchdown runs of 62 and 85 yards against Virginia Tech, when he ran for 200 yards on just 11 carries • 5th-most rushing yards in Doak Campbell Stadium history • set FSU record with 18.2 yards per carry against the Hokies (min. 10 attempts) • caught an 80-yard touchdown at Wake Forest for his first career touchdown catch • 100 receiving yards vs. the Demon Deacons most for an FSU running back since 2016 • ACC Running Back of the Week against Florida and Virginia Tech • ranks 12th nationally and 2nd in the ACC with 14 rushing touchdowns • tied for 7th in a season at FSU with 14 rushing touchdowns and 13th in a career with 23 rushing scores • was also a second-team All-ACC selection last season

TE Jaheim Bell

Caught 39 passes for 503 yards and scored three total touchdowns • most receiving yards for an FSU tight end since Nick O’Leary had 618 on 48 catches in 2014 • began FSU career with a rushing and receiving touchdown in season opener vs. No. 5 LSU • first Nole with a rushing and receiving touchdown in season opener since 2000 • led FSU with five catches for 76 yards at Boston College, with a 19-yard touchdown • career-high eight catches vs. No. 16 Duke • four catches for 87 yards vs. Syracuse, most in a game for an FSU tight end since O’Leary in the 2014 ACC Championship Game • season-long 49-yard catch vs. North Alabama • O’Leary was FSU’s last All-ACC tight end (first team, 2014)

DT Braden Fiske

Started 12 games with 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks • his 3.0 sacks all came over FSU’s last four games • five tackles and split a pair of sacks at Florida • added five tackles vs. No. 16 Duke • season-high six tackles in 31-24 win at Clemson to snap the Tigers’ 25-game home ACC winning streak • season-high 2.0 tackles for loss vs. North Alabama • started 36 consecutive games over the last three years

DT Joshua Farmer

Career-high 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks • forced a fumble and broke up two passes • forced fumble vs. Syracuse was recovered by Jared Verse and returned 11 yards • started all 12 games • FSU’s top-rated defender against No. 5 LSU • career-high five tackles at Clemson and at Florida • had 1.0 sacks vs. LSU, Clemson, Syracuse and North Alabama • season-high 1.5 tackles for loss at Clemson • Fiske and Farmer extend FSU’s streak of at least one defensive tackle recognized by the ACC to 13 seasons (2011-23)

CB Renardo Green

Started 12 games, with 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and 1 interception • Thorpe Award semifinalist for the nation’s top defensive back • ranks 2nd in ACC in pass breakups with a career-high three coming at Wake Forest • first career interception in season opener vs. No. 5 LSU • ACC Defensive Back of the Week with seven tackles at Clemson, including pivotal 2-yard loss to force a punt and a tackle for no gain in overtime • senior leader of defense that is allowing just 47.6 percent of opponent passes to be caught, best in the country • was an honorable mention cornerback in 2022

P Alex Mastromanno

Ray Guy Award finalist as the nation’s top punter • 51 punts for a 46.0 average and 43.6 net average • 13th nationally in yards per punt • 4th nationally in net punting • 17 punts of 50 or more yards and 22 punts downed inside the 20 • career-high four 50-yard punts at Clemson and vs. Miami • booted a 50-yard punt in nine of 12 games • opponents returned just 10 punts for 62 yards on the season • FSU’s last first- or second-team punter was Shawn Powell in 2011 (first team)

Third Team

WR Johnny Wilson

Caught 39 passes for 596 yards and two touchdowns over nine games • both touchdowns came in first quarter against Virginia Tech as FSU ran out to 22-0 lead, largest after 15 minutes in the ACC this season • opened the year with 7 catches for 104 yards against No. 5 LSU • added team-high 105 yards on 5 catches at Boston College • also led FSU in receiving yards vs. Florida, Miami, Duke, Virginia Tech and Clemson • eight receptions of 20+ yards • leads active FSU players with 82 catches and 1,493 yards in career • was a second-team All-ACC receiver in 2022

LB Tatum Bethune

Second on team with 62 tackles • added 5.0 tackles for loss and two pass breakups • started nine games and appeared in all 12 • led team with season-high nine tackles in season opener vs. No. 5 LSU • also led FSU with seven tackles at Boston College, six vs. Duke and eight at Wake Forest • 1.0 TFL vs. Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Miami and Florida • was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2022

S Shyheim Brown

Led FSU defensive backs with 44 tackles, adding 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery • first career interception was vs. No. 16 Duke and fumble recovery came at Pitt • split a sack vs. No. 5 LSU on fourth down • tied a career-high and led both teams with eight tackles at Florida • started all 12 games in 2023 • broke the rock after 41-3 win vs. Syracuse, when he had a career-high 1.5 sacks

K Ryan Fitzgerald

Made 15-of-16 field goals and all 57 point after tries • career-high 102 points • Lou Groza Award semifinalist • made 15 more extra points than the next closest ACC kicker and is the first player in FSU history with multiple seasons making 57 extra points (was 57-for-58 in 2022) • 72 total made kicks in 2023 is most in ACC and 7th nationally • season-long 48-yard field goals at Clemson and vs. Syracuse • kick at Clemson was longest of his career away from Tallahassee • made 10 straight field goals to begin season, most to start a year since Roberto Aguayo in 2014 • ranks 11th in FSU history with 286 career points • opponents returned just 13 of 79 kickoffs, with 50 touchbacks and a 64.0 average

Honorable Mention

OG Casey Roddick

C Maurice Smith

Roddick started 11 games at right guard • Smith started 10 games at center • with first-teamers Darius Washington and D'Mitri Emmanuel, FSU's most All-ACC offensive linemen since 2014 (also four)

DE Patrick Payton

Started all 12 games, recording 35 tackles, a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble • career-high 2.0 sacks at Wake Forest and Florida • career-high 3.0 tackles for loss against the Demon Deacons, one of three 3.0 TFL games for the Noles this year • career-high two pass breakups and seven tackles against North Alabama • second on the team in pass breakups and No. 5 in the ACC • no other ACC defensive lineman had more than four PBU on the season • 2.0 TFL at Boston and 1.5 TFL at Clemson • batted down Clemson’s final pass in overtime to secure 31-24 FSU win • had 1.5 TFL and forced a fumble against Virginia Tech • was the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

LB DJ Lundy

Third on team with 52 tackles • added 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups • named to the Paul Hornung Award honor roll for his game against Boston College, when he became the first Seminole in over 60 years with an interception and an offensive touchdown in the same game • interception was first of career and he scored a one-yard rushing touchdown two plays later • only player in the country with an interception and offensive TD in same game this year and first in the ACC since 2006 • career-high 1.5 TFL in opener vs. No. 5 LSU, including a sack on fourth down on the Tigers’ opening drive in FSU red zone

CB Jarrian Jones

Played 11 games, with 24 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, a team-high 3 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery • first player in FSU history with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception in a game • career-high 3.0 TFL vs. North Alabama, including a strip sack that he recovered • later added an interception against the Lions, his 3rd of the year • sixth in ACC with three interceptions • 3.0 TFL tied FSU team high in 2023 (Patrick Payton at Wake Forest, Jared Verse at Florida) • first interception of season was a pick-six from 30 yards against Southern Miss • added an interception against Miami on the Hurricanes final pass • started eight games

CB Fentrell Cypress II

Started 12 games with 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery • forced a Pitt fumble at the goal line and recovered to prevent a Panthers touchdown • split a tackle for loss in three games, including the regular season finale at Florida • forced fumble at Pitt was first of career, and the recovery was second of career • season-high six tackles against the Panthers • five tackles at Clemson and Virginia Tech • third on team with eight pass breakups • second-team All-ACC cornerback in 2022 with Virginia

S Akeem Dent

Over 10 games, had 37 tackles, 2.0 for loss with 0.5 sacks and a team-high 2 forced fumbles • season-high seven tackles at Florida, including a forced fumble • held the Gators to just 86 passing yards, FSU’s fourth opponent under 100 this season • tied a career high with 1.0 TFL vs. Miami • split a sack against North Alabama, the second of his career • two forced fumbles were the first of his career • also had seven tackles at Pitt • one of a school-record five Nole defensive backs to earn All-ACC honors