FSU legacy and OT target Mike Ionata sets official date with the Seminoles

Florida State continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail with some of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2026. On Friday, three-star offensive tackle prospect Mike Ionata told the Osceola that he has scheduled an official visit with Florida State for the weekend of June 6.

Ionata has been a regular visitor to the FSU campus since the Seminoles began recruiting him during his sophomore season. His last visit to FSU was in January for a Junior Day event.

The other schools in the running to receive an official visit from Ionata are Alabama, where his brother Joey plays offensive line, UCF, Georgia and Florida.

The rising senior has ties to Florida State. His father, Joey, and his uncle, John, both played and started for the Seminoles as offensive lineman in the mid-to late-eighties.