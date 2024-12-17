FSU linebacker Shawn Murphy intends to enter transfer portal

Florida State backup linebacker Shawn Murphy intends to enter the transfer portal, his agent told Rivals on Tuesday night.

Murphy had 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in four games in 2024. He missed a large portion of the season due to injury.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Murphy was a top-50 prospect coming out of high school before signing with Alabama. He landed at FSU in January.

FSU's linebacker room has taken on a new shape this offseason. The Seminoles have added Nebraska transfer Stefon Thompson and retained Omar Graham Jr. after he initially decided to jump in.

But the Seminoles have improved the room in recent years, developing Justin Cryer and Blake Nichelson. Timir Hickman-Collins and Jayden Parrish also return in 2025 as redshirt freshmen, and FSU landed signee Ethan Pritchard earlier this month.

FSU football 2025 roster tracker