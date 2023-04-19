Florida State veteran linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. posted on Twitter on Wednesday that he would enter the transfer portal.

Dix missed the 2022 season due to injury but was named a Seminole Scholar. He took part in spring practices and did show improvement compared to 2021, when he played as a reserve in 12 games and had 14 tackles.

But that was a far smaller role compared to his true freshman year in 2020, in which Dix played in nine games (five starts) and recorded 45 tackles.

FSU is now at 84 scholarships when counting four departures in the last few weeks: defensive end Derrick McLendon, defensive tackle Antavious Woody, linebacker Brendan Gant and Dix.

The departures of Gant and Dix ramp up the need for younger linebackers to develop for the fall as well as for FSU coaches to potentially pursue a linebacker in the transfer portal.