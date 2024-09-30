PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FSU lists co-starters in DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn at QB for Clemson game

Brock Glenn played a few drives in the fourth quarter at SMU.
Brock Glenn played a few drives in the fourth quarter at SMU. (USA Today Sports)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn are listed with an "or" designation on Florida State's revised depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Clemson.

Norvell said Uiagalelei had "something with his hand" after the 42-16 loss at SMU. On Monday he said the Seminoles' starting quarterback had an injury and will be evaluated this week.

"Something we're going to evaluate throughout the course of the week," Norvell said. "See where it goes from there."

Norvell was asked if Uiagalelei was pulled due to injury or performance as the move was made after an interception return for a touchdown to extend SMU's lead to 42-16.

"When we had the pick 6, that was going to be an opportunity for Brock to go in there and it was 13 minutes or something (left) in the fourth quarter, I believe," Norvell said.
"I was making the change."

Uiagalelei is completing a career-low 53.8 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Glenn was 0 for 4 in his season debut against SMU, with one drop.

Notable depth chart updates

The "or" update at quarterback is one of several changes by FSU on Monday morning. Hykeem Williams and Kentron Poitier are now co-starters at one receiver spot. Deuce Spann as added as a co-backup behind Ja'Khi Douglas.

At tight end, there are three co-starters: Kyle Morlock, Landen Thomas and Brian Courtney.

Norvell also announced guard Richie Leonard will be out for the season with an injury.

On the offensive line, there are now multiple positions with co-starters: LG Keiondre Jones or Bryson Estes, RG TJ Ferguson or Andre' Otto, and RT Jeremiah Byers as starter ahead of Jaylen Early. Robert Scott is now listed as a co-backup at left tackle while Richie Leonard IV, who missed the SMU game, has been removed.

FSU's offense has been among the nation's worst through five games, averaging just 15.2 points per game (126th among the 134 FBS teams). The Seminoles have been plagued by drops (four at SMU) as well as porous pass protection.

Richie Leonard is out for the season due to injury

Live updates: Norvell, FSU's coordinators

