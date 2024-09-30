DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn are listed with an "or" designation on Florida State's revised depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Clemson.

Norvell said Uiagalelei had "something with his hand" after the 42-16 loss at SMU. On Monday he said the Seminoles' starting quarterback had an injury and will be evaluated this week.

"Something we're going to evaluate throughout the course of the week," Norvell said. "See where it goes from there."

Norvell was asked if Uiagalelei was pulled due to injury or performance as the move was made after an interception return for a touchdown to extend SMU's lead to 42-16.

"When we had the pick 6, that was going to be an opportunity for Brock to go in there and it was 13 minutes or something (left) in the fourth quarter, I believe," Norvell said.

"I was making the change."

Uiagalelei is completing a career-low 53.8 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Glenn was 0 for 4 in his season debut against SMU, with one drop.