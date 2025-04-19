FSU locks in official visit date with four-star IOL George Haseotes

Florida State continues to add to an impressive list of offensive line prospects that will officially visit this summer.

Naples (Fla.) Community School four-star George Haseotes will officially visit Florida State on June 6, he told the Osceola on Saturday.

Haseotes has visited Florida State multiple times this year, with a junior day visit in January where he was offered by offensive line coach Herb Hand and a Legacy Weekend visit in late March where he took in a spring practice.

Haseotes had previously been recruited by Hand for over a year prior to his arrival at Florida State.

"The thing that sticks out to me most about Florida State is the way that they prioritize their guys and the way they prioritize their recruits," Haseotes said following his visit in March. "The first thing I did when I got on campus was meet with Coach Norvell and he was fired up to see me. It made me and my mom feel super welcome. When someone welcomes you into the building with so much enthusiasm, it's contagious. It fired me up. That trickled all the way down to the staff."

His official visit to Florida State is the only known official visit date as of now. Haseotes has set an official visit to Vanderbilt but for a date to be determined. Spring visits to Missouri and Stanford may point to where Haseotes will also officially visit this summer.

