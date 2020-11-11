FSU loses veterans Tamorrion Terry, Marvin Wilson and Devontay Love-Taylor
First-year head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday that Florida State will be without three of its top players for the remainder of the football season.
Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and offensive tackle Devontay Love-Taylor will not be on the field for FSU for the rest of 2020.
Norvell also announced that backup quarterback James Blackman plans to transfer.
Grad transfer Devontay Love-Taylor has been Florida State's best and most versatile offensive lineman. He sustained a knee injury early in Saturday's loss to Pitt, but it is expected that he will return in 2021.
Preseason All-American Marvin Wilson will sit out the rest of FSU's games while he rehabs an injury and prepares for the 2021 NFL draft. Norvell didn't offer much of an explanation regarding Tamorrion Terry's status other than repeatedly stating that "he's no longer part of the program."
Terry later posted this statement on Twitter:
With Love-Taylor out of the lineup, Florida State used redshirt freshman Darius Washington at left tackle for the remainder of the Pittsburgh game. He had started there early this season before going down with an injury of his own.
In Wilson's absence, Robert Cooper, Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett should all see increased playing time at defensive tackle. With Terry moving on, FSU is down to a handful of scholarship wide receivers.
The Seminoles travel to face N.C. State this Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. (7:30 p.m., ACC Network).
NOTEWORTHY
* Quarterback James Blackman plans to transfer.
* Defensive lineman Jared Jackson had been sitting out per NCAA rules, but is now eligible for the rest of the 2020 season.
* QB Jordan Travis' status for Saturday is still uncertain. Norvell said they will evaluate him "day to day.”
