First-year head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday that Florida State will be without three of its top players for the remainder of the football season. Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and offensive tackle Devontay Love-Taylor will not be on the field for FSU for the rest of 2020. Norvell also announced that backup quarterback James Blackman plans to transfer.

Offensive tackle Devontay Love-Taylor (58) will miss the remainder of FSU's 2020 football season. (FSU Sports Information)

Grad transfer Devontay Love-Taylor has been Florida State's best and most versatile offensive lineman. He sustained a knee injury early in Saturday's loss to Pitt, but it is expected that he will return in 2021. Preseason All-American Marvin Wilson will sit out the rest of FSU's games while he rehabs an injury and prepares for the 2021 NFL draft. Norvell didn't offer much of an explanation regarding Tamorrion Terry's status other than repeatedly stating that "he's no longer part of the program." Terry later posted this statement on Twitter: