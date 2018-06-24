The wait is over for Rivals100 defensive back Nick Cross' much-anticipated visit to Florida State. And the Seminoles certainly laid out the red carpet for the talented safety from Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha, who raved about his first ever visit to Tallahassee and Florida State.

"It was good. Atmosphere was good," Cross said. "I like the weather -- the weather was pretty good. Just the whole coaching staff was very warm and welcoming. Big family from when I got off the plane, where I met 10 coaches. From there, I went to my hotel, where there were another 10 coaches and players. Players were very welcoming, and I spent a lot of time with Jaiden [Woodbey] and all the defensive backs. They were all really cool."

The greeting alone grabbed the attention of Cross and his family, who came on the visit with him. This was the four-star defensive back's final official visit.

"I had never had a welcoming experience like that," Cross said. "It was kind of overwhelming, but this is what it feels like to have them all there excited to meet not just me, but my parents. It was a good feel. Then also seeing Coach Freddi [Knighten, a quality control coach] and Walt Bell, who I knew from Maryland, so it was good to reconnect."

Although he is from Maryland, Cross has said that Florida State was his dream school growing up. So did it live up to his expectations?

"I think it did. It was everything I was looking for," he said. "Now I'm going to go home and talk things over with my parents and see what I'm going to do (for a college decision). I came into this visit thinking it would be a great school, great environment, and it definitely checked off all the boxes. But like I said, I'm going to go home and talk it over with my parents, pray about it and see what happens from there."



One of the most important aspects of the visit for Cross was getting to spend time with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

"His message was he develops corners, safeties, defensive backs and this is DBU," Cross said. "That he will get his players to the NFL, and he looks out for his players first and foremost. Family first, football second."



When he wasn't speaking with players and coaches, Cross said he was observing how the Seminoles' staffers and student-athletes were interacting with each other. He wanted to get a feel for what it's like to be a part of the program.

"Great to see the coaches joking with each other constantly, everywhere we go," Cross said. "It's like a brotherhood from the coaches to the players, recruits -- with everyone sitting there laughing and feeling comfortable."



Cross' host on the visit was a unique one in freshman Jaiden Woodbey, who went through the recruiting process less than a year ago. And while Woodbey is from California, the pair hit it off immediately.