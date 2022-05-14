FSU makes 'big impression' on JUCO DE Jaden Jones in first visit

The Florida State football staff on Saturday hosted a junior college defensive prospect that the Seminoles have been turning up the heat for in recent months. FSU offered Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive end Jaden Jones a scholarship last week, and it didn’t take him long to make his way to campus. Now that Jones has seen FSU up close, he expressed interest in taking an official visit with the Seminoles, adding that the staff made a "big impression" on him during the trip. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Jones spent time with both FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and defensive ends coach John Papuchis. “They showed me around, showed me the facilities and stuff. A real beautiful place,” Jones said. “I’m just impressed with the front-seven coaches, the D-Line, Coach JP and Coach Haggins. They broke it down and kept it real.” A JUCO product who will be part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Jones had time to stop by FSU before reporting back to Hutchinson later this summer. ”They weren’t just keeping it real from a football standpoint, they were keeping it real from a family standpoint. It’s just amazing, you know,” Jones said. “There’s just such a culture out here that can’t be replicated at many different places. … Go ’Noles!” Jones delved deeper into his relationship with Papuchis. “He was a real genuine coach. He broke down the defense for me, showed me where I would be,” Jones said. “He was just showing me how things would play out on the field if I were to come. He’s a real cool dude. Real genuine, real cool.” While on campus, Jones was also able to speak with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller on the phone since Fuller was on the road visiting elsewhere. “He was just thanking me for coming out. He wanted to see me. He was fired up about me coming up, he was ecstatic,” Jones said. “Coach Fuller, he’s a good dude too.” JUCO DE Jaden Jones plans to visit FSU this weekend after recent offer