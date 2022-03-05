FSU makes strong moves for 4-star defensive linemen Bain, Burley and Hall
Florida State got some really good news early Saturday when talented defensive tackle K.J. Sampson announced he was committing to the Seminoles.
But Mike Norvell and company aren't finished at that position by a long shot, as they also made quite the impression Saturday on a trio of four-star defensive linemen -- Victor Burley, Jordan Hall and Rueben Bain.
All three visited FSU on Saturday, and Warchant.com has the latest on where FSU stands with each.
Burley raves about second FSU visit this spring
The Florida State Seminoles hosted Rivals100 DT Victor Burley earlier this spring and made a strong impression. But this visit to FSU on Saturday appeared to have an even bigger effect, as Burley boasted about the trip after seeing the 'Noles up close.
"It went really well. I learned a lot of information today," the Georgia standout said, adding that he had a lot of questions about his major and the Seminoles' academic offerings. "It was real good."
This was Burley's second visit to Florida State, and when asked what he likes most about the Seminoles, he started rattling off the names of FSU's coaches.
"Coach [Odell] Haggins, Coach [Chris] Thomsen, Coach [Mike] Norvell. All the coaches," he said. "Coach Haggins taught me things on a personal level, and that really draws me to the school. My relationship with him feels like family. Probably could be like an uncle. I love talking to him every time I come here. It's always a good conversation."
Several national powers are in the mix for Burley, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. So how does Florida State measure up after several sub-par seasons on the field?
"They are trying to get back to the old FSU," Burley said. "I love the way Coach Norvell is going about doing that."
When talking more specifically about the Seminoles' play on the field, the four-star lineman said he loves the way they approach the game.
