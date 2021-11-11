FSU men's basketball team signs six players for the Class of 2022

FSU's big run over the last two months started with three-star forward Cameron Corhen , a 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Kansas. Corhen is rated the No. 130 player in the country and had offers from 24 programs before choosing the Seminoles. He turned down Illinois and Arizona for the chance to play for Leonard Hamilton in Tallahassee.

Two months ago, the Florida State men's basketball didn't have a single verbal commitment for the Class of 2022 -- at least not publicly.





The Seminoles then added a commitment from Tom House, a 6-6 sharpshooter from Ohio. House averaged 17 points per game as a junior and chose the Seminoles over Georgia and others.

Shortly after House committed, FSU picked up its third pledge from 6-8 forward De'Ante Green. The North Carolina product is rated the No. 19 power forward in this class.

Next to join the class was New Jersey product Jeremiah Bembry, a 6-6 combo guard. The left-handed Bembry chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Seton Hall among others, and he also is a very accomplished student. At one point, he was reportedly considering the likes of Columbia and Stanford before picking the 'Noles.

Florida State's highest-rated signee came next -- 6-4 point guard Chandler Jackson. The nation's No. 90 prospect overall, Jackson is a four-star recruit and chose the Seminoles over offers from Auburn, Kansas, Memphis, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others. He was a tough pull for FSU, taking him away from nearby Memphis and in-state Tennessee.

The Seminoles' final commitment in this class came from a player who was far off the radar of most recruiting services: Morocco-born big man Alaa-Eddine Boutayeb. The 7-foot-2 center has been playing most recently for a club team in France.

