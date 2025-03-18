FSU strikes out 14 times in loss to Mercer

As sparkling as Florida State's record has been on weekends, the Seminoles' fate in midweek games as taken a startling turn.

A week ago, FSU lost Evan Chrest to an apparent arm injury in the second inning. On Tuesday, started Payton Manca — who didn't make it out of the second inning.

Bradley Frye and Brad Baughcum hit two-run home runs as Mercer jumped on FSU early and took an 9-3 win over the Seminoles.

"Clearly outplayed tonight in essentially every phase of this," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "We could never grasp any consistency on the mound."

It was FSU's second straight midweek loss. The Seminoles used eight pitchers on the night, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits and eight walks.

Mercer right-hander Jeb Johnson held the Seminoles to a pair of singles before Max Williams crushed a no-doubt three-run home run to right field in the sixth inning to cut the Bears' lead to 7-3. Johnson had a career-high nine strikeouts.

"Our inability to recognize the change-up and the slider, he kept it down," Jarrett said.

FSU batters struck out 14 times.

Alex Lodise went 1 for 4 with a run scored as he extended his on-base streak to 19 games.