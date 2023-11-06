FSU-Miami weekend experience: Football, hoops, soccer, parade
The big weekend is approaching – Florida State versus Miami – and we have a number of suggestions for how you can make the most of it starting Friday with a parade and not just any parade but Tallahassee’s Veterans' Day Parade honoring all who have served.
The Veterans Day Parade will start at 10:40 a.m. at the corner of Monroe and Tennessee Street and will end at the Florida Capitol with thousands of flag-waving fans and veterans in between. The Marching Chiefs will be among the floats and bands in the parade, which will be punctuated by a helicopter flyover.
“Veterans Day is coming up and millions of Americans have proudly served in our military, leaving an indelible mark and profound effect on history,” FSU coach Mike Norvell in a public service announcement. “They have demonstrated unwavering courage, putting their lives on the line to save and preserve our way of life, and the freedoms we all enjoy today. Veterans Day is our opportunity to express our pride and gratitude, to say, ‘Thank you,’ so, let’s make this the best Veteran's Day Parade, ever!”
After the parade
The Osceola invites you, especially those who have served, to join us for Altrua’s Hometown Hero presentation in the Chain of Parks, which is on the parade route (South Monroe) at the intersection of Park Avenue.
Each year our friends at Altrua honor a local veteran, and Altrua’s 2023 Hometown Hero is Captain Morris Steen (Retired), who served two tours of combat duty and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross twice for heroism. Among his many honors are the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, 43 Air Medals and more honors earned while conducting 721 air combat strike/support missions. In his 27-year career, Captain Steen accumulated 4,000 pilot hours in 25 aircraft models.
Please join us immediately after the parade to celebrate those who have and continue to serve.
Weekend events
Friday, 5 p.m. — NCAA Women’s Soccer first-round game at Seminole Soccer Complex. Tickets: Seminoles.com, Full NCAA Tournament bracket
Friday, 6 p.m. — FSU men’s basketball season opener vs. Kennesaw State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. For tickets (850) 644-1830. Tickets: Seminoles.com
Friday, 8-10 p.m. — Friday Night Block Party, College Town, 705 S. Woodward Ave.
Friday, 6-10:30 p.m. — Celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, featured performers Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Anita Favors Plaza at Lake Anita, 116 West Van Buren Street, for information (850) 212-0351.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon — Downtown Market, Chain of Parks, intersection of South Monroe and Park, local musicians, regional arts and crafts and local farm fair. Same location as Altrua’s Hometown Hero recognition above.
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. — Florida State football vs. Miami, Doak Campbell Stadium.
