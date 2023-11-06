The big weekend is approaching – Florida State versus Miami – and we have a number of suggestions for how you can make the most of it starting Friday with a parade and not just any parade but Tallahassee’s Veterans' Day Parade honoring all who have served.

The Veterans Day Parade will start at 10:40 a.m. at the corner of Monroe and Tennessee Street and will end at the Florida Capitol with thousands of flag-waving fans and veterans in between. The Marching Chiefs will be among the floats and bands in the parade, which will be punctuated by a helicopter flyover.

“Veterans Day is coming up and millions of Americans have proudly served in our military, leaving an indelible mark and profound effect on history,” FSU coach Mike Norvell in a public service announcement. “They have demonstrated unwavering courage, putting their lives on the line to save and preserve our way of life, and the freedoms we all enjoy today. Veterans Day is our opportunity to express our pride and gratitude, to say, ‘Thank you,’ so, let’s make this the best Veteran's Day Parade, ever!”

Veterans' Day schedule