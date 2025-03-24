FSU moves up to 4th in D1baseball rankings

Florida State moves up one place to the No. 4 spot in the D1baseball.com rankings on Monday but slid two spots to 6th in Baseball America's poll.

FSU (20-3, 5-1 ACC) is coming off a road series win over Miami as well as a midweek loss to Mercer.

Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia are the top three teams in D1baseball.com's rankings. FSU is followed by Oregon State and Clemson.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia and LSU are the top 5 in Baseball America's poll.

FSU is also No. 4 in the coaches' top 25. Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, FSU and Clemson are the top 5 schools.

FSU plays Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Jacksonville and then travels to Notre Dame for a three-game series beginning on Friday. Note that there is no TV for the FSU-UF game.

Florida (18-8, 0-6 SEC) was swept by Georgia in a three-game series in Gainesville, including a pair of run-rule losses. As a result, Florida slipped from 8th to 19th in the Baseball America poll. The Gators dropped from 13th in D1's rankings all the way out of the top 25.

FSU baseball 2025 individual stats

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30