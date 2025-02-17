Advertisement
Published Feb 17, 2025
FSU moves up to No. 5 in Baseball America's poll
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
The Florida State baseball team moved up one spot to No. 5 in Baseball America's rankings, which were released on Monday.

FSU dominated James Madison on opening weekend, taking a three-game sweep with a pair of shutouts.

With Virginia's loss to Michigan, the Cavaliers slid back from No. 5 to No. 7. That allowed FSU to move up to No. 5, with Florida also elevating a spot after its season-opening sweep of Air Force.

FSU retains the No. 9 spot in the DIbaseball.com rankings. All of the top 10 teams remain the same in the rankings.

Next up for FSU is a road game with USF on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+. RHP Evan Chrest will get the start for the Seminoles.

FSU then returns home to face Penn in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

FSU baseball schedule, box scores

