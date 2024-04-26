After Jared Verse got things started for Florida State in the NFL Draft Thursday night, things should really start heating up for the Seminoles Friday. Verse became FSU's 47th first-round draft pick when the defensive end was selected with the 19th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams. A number of his teammates should join him in the second and third rounds, which are set to be held Friday night starting at 7 p.m. on ABC and ESPN2. Entering Friday's second round, quite a few FSU alums are on ESPN's list of best available players. Wide receiver Keon Coleman is at No. 7 on that list and defensive tackle Braden Fiske is at No. 8. Additionally, running back Trey Benson is at No. 26, meaning all three of them could very well be second-round picks. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson is also the No. 68 best available player while cornerback Renardo Green is at No. 74. There will be 69 players selected Friday night, leaving plenty of opportunities for these players to hear their names called. We'll be sharing updates here all night long as more FSU players come off the board, with capsules for each FSU player, their fit on the new team and what stands out about their skill-set.

Keon Coleman goes with first pick of second round to Buffalo

Keon Coleman said he planned to have a special season at Florida State in 2023. What he produced is one of the best receiving seasons in recent memory, and he’s the first Seminole to have 50 catches and 10 or more touchdowns since Kelvin Benjamin in 2013. Coleman’s athleticism and acrobatics were on display from the start in August and he showed off his vertical and ability to make one-handed grabs in his one year in Tallahassee. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman was selected with the first pick of the second round by the Buffalo Bills on Friday. He is the first FSU receiver drafted since Auden Tate in 2018. 2023 stats: 50 catches for 658 yards, 11 touchdowns and 25 punt returns for a 12-yard average. Career stats: Combined with his two seasons at Michigan State, Coleman had 115 catches for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns in college. Accolades: Coleman was a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and Fox Sports. He was a first-team All-ACC selection as a wide receiver and all-purpose player and return specialist. What he did at Combine: Coleman ran a 4.61 in the 40, which is not good for an NFL receiver. But he stood out in the fast-paced, gauntlet drill and had a 38-inch vertical. Why the pick makes sense: There’s been a healthy debate as to how Coleman makes the transition to the NFL and whether he is or isn’t a high-end No. 1 or No. 2 receiver. In Buffalo, though, he'll have every opportunity to prove he's capable of being a top wide receiver. The Bills have traded away a pair of wide receivers in Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs already this offseason. They have minimal proven receiver production and Coleman could prove to be an immediate favorite target of Josh Allen. What they’re saying: Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network found a good balance of praising Coleman’s strengths while outlining his lack of speed. “A big, physical wideout with average play speed, Coleman has the versatility to play inside and outside. He is a smooth and fluid route runner with some nuance to his game. He understands how to use his body to keep defenders on his back and attack the ball in front of his frame. He doesn't have ideal vertical speed, but he can play above the rim and make contested catches. He also might have the best highlight reel in this draft class, with one-handed wow catches littered throughout his tape. After the catch, he is competitive to fight for extra yards and will occasionally hurdle defenders. He's an excellent athlete. Overall, Coleman lacks ideal speed to separate, but he makes a lot of big plays in crowded environments and should be a red-zone menace at the next level.” “Coleman must develop more nuance in his route running, but his big-man twitch, physicality and ball-winning adjustment skills allow him to be a difference maker,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said. “With continued refinement, he has the talent to be an NFL starter.” FSU draft history notes: Coleman is the first FSU receiver to be drafted since 2018 (Auden Tate, seventh round by Cincinnati). Yes, it’s been a while. He’s the highest drafted FSU receiver since Benjamin in 2014 (first round, 28th overall, by Carolina). He's the first Seminole drafted by the Bills since they took three FSU alums (Ronald Darby, Karlos Williams and Nick O'Leary in the 2015 draft.

Braden Fiske goes No. 39 overall to the Rams, joining Jared Verse