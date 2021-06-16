FSU, Norvell make big impression on Rivals250 RB Kaytron Allen

After wrapping up his visit, Allen talked about how much he enjoyed spending time with the FSU staff and how important it is for him to make a return trip.

The Seminoles already have commitments from two of Allen's offensive teammates from the IMG Academy in Bradenton -- fellow four-stars quarterback A.J. Duffy and offensive lineman Aliou Bah -- and they hope to make it three-for-three with the talented tailback.

One of the premier running back recruits in the nation, Kaytron Allen , stopped by to visit Florida State on Wednesday, and now Allen says the FSU football staff “stands pretty high” in his recruitment.

Allen first broke down why it was important for him to visit FSU.

“You've always gotta explore your options,” the Rivals250 prospect said. “See different things, see different people, see how things work.”

Unable to take in-person visits before June 1, Allen said it is “way different” meeting with coaches and programs now, as opposed to during the NCAA’s 15-month dead period, when only virtual meetings were possible.

“You can’t base your decision off of a zoom call,” Allen said. “You've gotta always meet the people in front of you.”

Measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds and nicknamed “Fatman,” Allen pointed out that he “had to get up” to Tallahassee to see how it was. Now that he’s visited, he called the city and school a “great place.”

When asked what stood out the most about his visit to FSU, Allen didn’t hesitate and immediately said the coaching staff -- in particular, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson.

“Me and Coach Norvell got to talk about everything. He’s a great person,” Allen said. “His energy, great energy. The culture here is a great culture.”

Then, he talked about why Johnson made a real connection with him.

“Him telling me what he wants for his running backs. And how he uses his running backs,” Allen said. “How he was talking, it seems like he is really into his running backs, and that’s a great thing.”

