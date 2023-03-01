FSU offers 2024 WR/CB prospect Cai Bates
FSU has extended an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver/cornerback prospect Cai Bates, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School.
Bates is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 74th-best wide receiver prospect in the country for 2024 and the 75th-best overall prospect in Florida. However, it is believed that he is being recruited by FSU has a defensive back.
The list of schools that have already offered Bates includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, NC State, UCF, Illinois, Wake Forest, Maryland, Louisville, Pitt and South Carolina.
As a junior, Bates caught 17 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. He was also credited with three tackles on defense.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham's First Impressions of Bates' HUDL highlights: "The first thing that jumps out is his ball skills. Whether it is on offense or defense he displays natural hands, high points and adjust to the ball well. He has really quick feet. Plays a lot of off-man coverage and can open up his hips and run. You would like to see him be more physical with wide receivers in press man coverage at the line of scrimmage. He has a slight frame but long arms. Not a ton of tape of him making tackles so it is hard to say if he is a guy that is versatile enough to play corner or safety at the college level."
Please click on the link below to view Bates' HUDL highlights:
