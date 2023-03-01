FSU has extended an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver/cornerback prospect Cai Bates, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School. Bates is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 74th-best wide receiver prospect in the country for 2024 and the 75th-best overall prospect in Florida. However, it is believed that he is being recruited by FSU has a defensive back.

The list of schools that have already offered Bates includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, NC State, UCF, Illinois, Wake Forest, Maryland, Louisville, Pitt and South Carolina. As a junior, Bates caught 17 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. He was also credited with three tackles on defense.