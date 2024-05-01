Florida State extended an offer to 2025 DT prospect Jeramiah McCloud on Wednesday. The rising senior is from nearby Gadsden County High. McCloud is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and ranked as the 15th-best DT prospect in his class.

The list of schools that have offered McCloud include Florida, LSU, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, USC and Colorado to name a few. McCloud already has an official visit locked in with the Gators for the weekend of May 31.

In eight games as a junior last season McCloud totaled 37 tackles including 14 TFLs and four sacks.

The former Mississippi State commit has been on the FSU campus several times over the last year for unofficial visits.

Please click on the link below to view McCloud's HUDL highlights.

Jeramiah Mccloud - Hudl

Discuss this story on the Osceola Village