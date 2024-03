Florida State extended an offer to four-star 2025 safety prospect Bryce Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound rising senior from Miami (Fla.) Columbus High received the offer while on an unofficial visit to watch the Seminoles practice.

The rising senior is ranked as the 113th-best overall prospect in the country by Rivals and the 13th-best safety prospect in his class.

Fitzgerald has also picked up an offer from LSU earlier this week. He has now taken unofficial visits to FSU and Florida this spring with a visit to Miami scheduled for the end of this month. He has official visits set with USC and Miami for June.

As junior this past season he totaled 20 tackles in 12 games on defense while catching 5 passes for 75 yards on offense.

Fitzgerald is ranked as the 4th-best safety prospect in Florida by the Osceola's Charles Fishbein.