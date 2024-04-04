Florida State offered Valdosta (Ga.) High quarterback Todd Robinson on Wednesday. Robinson, 6-foot and 185 pounds, is being recruited as an athlete by the Seminoles. His recruitment has gained momentum with a number of major college football programs having extended offers to the rising senior over recent days and weeks.

"It felt great to get the offer," Robinson told the Osceola. "They are recruiting me as an athlete. What I like about them is they have a good facility and good coaches. I would like to play either running back, wide receiver, or defensive back."

In addition to FSU, Robinson picked up offers from USC and LSU on Wednesday as well. He has also picked up offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, USF, Middle Tennessee and Maryland over the last two months. As a junior Robinson threw for 1,087 yards while completing 88 of 147 passed with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 1,001 yards on 121 carries while scoring five touchdowns. The three-star prospect also caught three passes for 42 yards.

The Osceola's First Impressions of Robinson's HUDL highlights: "The first thing you notice is his speed. He makes a ton of explosive plays as a ball carrier. He has excellent feet and change of direction. Robinson shows patience as a runner and does an excellent job of setting up and working off blocks. He is very elusive in the pocket when pressured. As a passer, he throws a nice deep ball. He has good but not great arm. Robinson is tough in the pocket and isn't afraid to take a hit in order to complete a pass. He may continue to grow as quarterback and certainly shows potential there, but because of his dynamic ability as runner we feel he will most likely end up at wide receiver or running back in college." Please click on the link below to view Robinson's HUDL highlights:

