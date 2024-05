Florida State offered multiple prospects to end the week on Friday and Saturday, as 2026 four-star DT Daverin Geralds , 2026 ATH Kai Wesley , and 2027 WR Julius Jones Jr. all received offers from the Seminoles.

A Rivals100 prospect for the 2026 class, Geralds is the 23rd-best prospect in the country and the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 6 prospect in Georgia.

The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill prospect holds 44 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from some of the premiere programs in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State among others.

He is coming off a sophomore campaign where he totaled 81 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He also had two pass break ups and two forced fumbles.