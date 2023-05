Florida State offered 2024 linebacker prospect Bodie Kahoun from Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry High School on Sunday. Kahoun, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is rated as a four-star prospect and is ranked as the 26th best outside linebacker prospect in the country.

Kahoun also has offers from Virgina Tech, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Stanford, Utah, Duke, Indiana, Notre Dame James Madison and Liberty. He is also reported to have taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Virginia Tech, UNC and Virginia.

First impressions of Kahoun's HUDL Highlights: "He plays both inside and outside linebacker in high school and could likely play either in college. He is long, athletic and runs really well. Plays hard and looks to have good football instincts based off limited film."

Discuss this story and more on the Osceola's recruiting board