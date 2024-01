Class of 2025 ATH Nick Townsend from Houston (Texas) Dekaney High was another prospect from the Lone Star State that secured an offer from Florida State on Tuesday. The offer was extended by FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. Townsend, who is 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, plays tight end, halfback and defensive end.

He is ranked by Rivals as the 169th-best overall prospect in the country and the 6th-best ATH in the 2025 class.