Florida State offered one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday. Four-star CB prospect Anquon Fegans from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson HS announced he had received an offer from the Seminoles on Twitter.

Fegans, who is 6-foot and 185 pounds, is ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the class of 2025. The underclassman also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon among others. Fegans took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma last summer.