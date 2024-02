Florida State offered three-star 2025 running back/safety prospect Iverson Howard on Thursday. Howard, who also goes by the nickname Rocket, is from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard High. The 5-foot-11 and 183-pound rising senior is ranked by Rivals as the 19th-best overall prospect in his home state.

Howard has also picked up offers from Memphis, Indiana, Marshall and Syracuse since last December. He also has offers from Florida, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Penn State.

We could not find complete season stats for Howard but according to MaxPreps, he ran for 334 yards and seven touchdowns in the first four games of the 2023 season.

Please click on the link below to view Howard's HUDL highlights.

Rocket Howard - Hudl