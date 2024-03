2025 four-star defensive end prospect Mariyon Dye added a Florida State offer to his list on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 and 245-pound edge rusher out of Elkhart (Ind.) Central High School now holds 25 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State.

Other programs to offer Dye include LSU, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami and Georgia. The latter four of those schools will all receive official visits from Dye during the summer.