FSU offers WR Javon Tracy from Miami (Ohio)

Florida State offered a second productive receiver from Miami (Ohio), this time extending a scholarship to Javon Tracy.

The 6-foot, 206-pound Tracy caught 57 passes for 818 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 as a sophomore. He also had 22 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

FSU coaches extended an offer to another Miami (Ohio) receiver, Reggie Virgil, on Monday.

Tracy reported offers from Florida State, Boston College, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and others in the last few days.

He reportedly is set to visit Indiana and Minnesota. It's not clear if an FSU visit has been set just yet.