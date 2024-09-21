FSU OL Jeremiah Byers out for Saturday's game vs. Cal

Florida State has announced that offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers will not play Saturday night against California. Byers started in the opener against Georgia Tech but has missed FSU's last three games.

Jaylen Early started at right tackle against Memphis, jumping into the role in part because of Byers' injury as well as Darius Washington being pulled after warmups. Early was making his first career start. Robert Scott started at left tackle.

FSU started (from left) Scott, T.J. Ferguson, Maurice Smith, Richie Leonard IV and Early on the offensive line against the Tigers.

Darius Washington participated in practices that were open to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday, and his return will help an offensive line that struggled in pass protection and run blocking against the Tigers. On Monday, coach Mike Norvell sounded hopeful Washington could play.

"Darius, that was something that happened in pregame," Norvell said. "So kind of unexpected. We'll see where that goes as the week kind of progresses."

The Seminoles again failed to generate 300 offensive yards for a third straight week to open 2024. FSU also had fewer than 300 offensive yards in its final three games of 2023 (wins over Florida and Louisville and a bowl loss to Georgia).

No other updates on the availability of FSU players has been offered yet, although more could come in the hours before kickoff. Safety Shyheim Brown will return to the field, while receiver Jalen Brown is also expected to play against Cal. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that linebacker Cam Riley is a "game time decision."

Cal also has injuries on offense, notably running back Jaydn Ott. Coach Justin Wilcox said that Ott is probable, but Thamel posted on Twitter/X that Ott is "slated to play."

