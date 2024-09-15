Development time: Five freshmen who need to play now for FSU's offense

Florida State extended an offer to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star safety Xavier Lherisse during his visit.
The Florida State football team arrived at a different location, the Moore Athletic Center, ahead of Saturday's game.
FSU gets back one key player but will be without a veteran in the secondary today vs. Memphis.
Follow along as FSU chases that elusive first win of the 2024 season Saturday afternoon.
Updates from FSU's Board of Trustees meeting on Friday.
