FSU pitching staff lives up to the hype in first weekend of 2025 season

Link Jarrett talked a lot entering the season about his belief that the pitching staff and run prevention were going to be what set the tone for this year's Florida State baseball team.

Through one weekend, suffice it to say he's been proven quite correct on that front.

Over 26 innings in the Seminoles' opening-weekend sweep of James Madison, the FSU pitching staff allowed just one earned run, pitching a pair of shutouts. Although the sample size is quite small, FSU's 0.35 earned run average ranks second nationally entering its first midweek game of the season at South Florida on Tuesday (5 p.m. on ESPN+).

"I'm pleased with all three of (the starters)," Jarrett said after Sunday's 10-0 win. "I thought everybody, quite frankly, threw the ball well for us after the starters."

FSU had one known commodity in its weekend rotation in preseason First-Team All-American Jamie Arnold. The junior lefty lived up to the hype Friday night, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning and allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

There was less certainty around the Seminoles' Saturday and Sunday starters, a pair of transfer additions in Joey Volini from USF and Wes Mendes from Ole Miss. Each of them had started minimally at their previous schools and so were being thrust into roles they had little experience with.

However, both of the new Seminoles aced their first tests with flying colors. Volini allowed one unearned run on two hits over 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts and a walk. Mendes pitched five shutout innings with two hits allowed and eight strikeouts to one walk. Both of them set new career-highs in innings pitched in their FSU debut.

The weekend rotation as a whole allowed no earned runs and five hits over 15.2 innings with 23 strikeouts and two walks.

"We know we're good and we know we've got a lot of arms that are capable," Arnold said of FSU's pitching staff. "It's a great feeling and I think it's good for our hitters to know that if they're not having a good day, we've got the pitching to back it up. It's fun. When you can go out there and shut guys out, it's fun."

The bullpen arms behind these starters also excelled during the JMU series. John Abraham allowed one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings Friday, recording eight of his nine outs by way of the strikeout. Maison Martinez and Peyton Prescott retired nine of the first 10 batters they faced before Prescott allowed the only earned run of the weekend in the ninth inning on Saturday. Brady Louck allowed just one baserunner over 2.1 scoreless innings to close out Sunday's game.