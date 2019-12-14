Norvell hasn't met with the players since, however, as he's been busy putting together a staff and visiting with recruits. But that one meeting -- albeit a brief one -- seemed to resonate with the current Seminoles.

"I love the guy already," redshirt sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry said. "He brought a lot of energy (to the team meeting). Everybody stood up and listened to him and everybody kept their eyes on him.

"And I can tell you this: We feel like he's going to get the job done. And I hope he does, and I hope he comes in and brings in some good guys to help us out, help this team out, help Florida State get back to how it's supposed to be. And if he just does that, everybody will love him."

* Updates from FSU's Saturday practice: Player absences, departures, more

Of course, there's no guarantee Norvell will ever get to coach Terry. The star wideout said on Saturday that he won't make his decision about entering the NFL Draft until after the bowl game on Dec. 31 vs. Arizona State.

But that doesn't mean Terry wasn't impressed with the new hire.

"I feel like he's going to get the job done ...," Terry said. "I'm going to lock in and buy into what he's going to bring to the table, and whatever that is, I think it will be great.

"He brings a lot of energy."

As Norvell said during his press conference, he's not asking the players to just blindly trust him. He only asked that they be willing to let him earn their trust.