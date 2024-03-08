Florida State earned some revenge, routing Syracuse and advancing to the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points, O’Mariah Gordon had 24 points and Makayla Timpson had her record 17th double-double (10 points, 18 rebounds) as FSU defeated Syracuse 78-65 on Friday night.

FSU (23-9) will play NC State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in one semifinal, with Virginia Tech facing Notre Dame in another semifinal.

On Friday night, the Seminoles dominated the first three quarters against a Syracuse team that it had lost to by six points on the road in January.

Latson fouled out with four minutes to go but shot 10 of 18 from the floor with four rebounds and three assists.

Gordon shot 9 of 16 from the floor.

Timpson’s 18 rebounds were a career high, helping the Seminoles outrebound Syracuse 50-34. FSU had 21 offensive rebounds.

FSU shot 29 of 72 (40.3 percent) from the floor and 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range.

The Seminoles led 39-28 at the half. FSU led by 20 or more points in the fourth quarter and still won comfortably despite Syracuse closing with an 11-0 run.