Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno has been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Mastromanno was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2023, averaging 45.5 yards per punt. His average per punt ranks fourth on the program’s single-season list and was second in the ACC and 15th nationally in 2023.

The senior punter helped FSU average 43.28 net yards per punt, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 26 times with only three touchbacks.

“I feel like net punts is pretty reliable to go off and that’s what I hold myself to,” Mastromanno told the Osceola in November.

He forced 37 fair catches on 66 punts.

In wins over Clemson and Miami, Mastromanno kicked a career-high four 50-yard punts. Against the Hurricanes, a 52-yard punt was downed at the 2-yard line, a 55-yarder was fair caught at the Miami 18, a 51-yarder out of bounds at the Miami 5 and another 51-yard punt downed at the Miami 16. His three other punts that day traveled 44, 44 and 46 yards. His four punts at Clemson traveled 59, 57, 52 and 51 yards, with the latter downed at the 3-yard line.

Three times last season Mastromanno booted a season-high 59-yard punt.

Mastromanno enters his final season ranked second in Florida State history with his career average of 43.64 yards per punt.