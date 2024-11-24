FSU puts on a master class in second half, routs UMass

Florida State turned in its best half of the season on Sunday, finishing off UMass and a stretch of two wins in three days in Connecticut.

Malique Ewin scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and pulled down seven rebounds as Florida State dominated the final 20 minutes and cruised to a 92-59 win. The Seminoles shot 21 of 30 (70 percent) from the floor in the second half and were 4 of 8 from 3-point range, breaking open a 37-27 halftime lead.

Jamir Watkins added 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting, with Justin Thomas and Jerry Deng adding 10 points apiece.

FSU (6-1) also had 25 assists to just 10 turnovers. Chandler Jackson led FSU with six assists, while Bostyn Holt and Daquan Davis had four assists each.

The Seminoles' length on the defensive end clearly frustrated UMass, which missed its first eight shots from beyond the arc. UMass shot just 18 of 58 (31 percent) from the floor and 3 of 24 (12.5 percent) from deep. The Seminoles had seven steals, including two by Taylor Bol Bowen.

The teams were tied up 23-23 with 5:24 to halftime as the Seminoles went cold from the floor for more than six minutes. But FSU recovered, made its free throws and then hit 3s (two from Deng and one from AJ Swinton) to go up by 10 at the break.

FSU finished 33 of 58 (56.9 percent) from the floor, 9 of 18 (50 percent) from 3-point range although the Seminoles were just 17 of 28 (60.7 from the free-throw line).

The Seminoles were comfortably ahead late and emptied the bench, with 12 players scoring.

Jaylen Curry had 17 points, while Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 13 rebounds for UMass. The Minutemen (1-5) had 17 offensive rebounds.

FSU began the weekend with a 78-69 win over Temple on Friday.