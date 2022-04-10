FSU QB commit Chris Parson already looking like Big Man on Campus

"Then went out and hung with Coach [Alex] Atkins, just chilled and kicked it with him. Really enjoying everything."

"Today was awesome, man," Parson said. "I got up here around 1. Met Coach [Tony] Tokarz and most of the coaches. Chilled with them, talked some football and got to meet some of the recruits and commits, and we chilled in the indoor facility. Then came out to watch the spring game, and there was a lot of good things to see there.

Parson, who came into town for the spring game on Friday and wraps up his visit today, clearly felt right at home back in Tallahassee. The 2023 quarterback commit not only moved around like he was part of the program, but he was constantly giving other prospects tips on things to see around campus during their visits.

Chris Parson won't officially be on the Florida State football roster until 2023, but one couldn't tell that the way he was interacting with fans and current players, and also leading other recruits on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The announced attendance for the spring game was just over 30,000, and one of the highlights of the day for Parson was interacting with many of those fans in person.

"It was really great. That was really the highlight of my day," Parson said. "Just seeing fans come up to me, taking pictures and signing autographs. I don't take that lightly, so it means a lot to me."

Another positive experience for the talented signal-caller was watching FSU's current quarterbacks -- Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, A.J. Duffy and Gino English -- and QBs coach Tony Tokarz in action.

"I saw them all competing," Parson said. "When I talked with Coach Tokarz, him and I went over the film this spring with all of the guys and basically what he's working on with the quarterbacks. So that's really what I was paying attention to today. I think what a lot of people don't realize is this was a practice for them. So there's certain things they can improve on."

So was there anything in particular that impressed him about the team's performance on Saturday?

"Trey Benson. He was toting that rock today. He was really impressive," Parson said. "I wanted to watch him today because sometimes in practice you don't get a full glimpse. But today was a game-time situation, and you saw he balled out.

"Also the cornerbacks. They were really good today. I got to see them at practice yesterday, and they made some big-time plays. A lot of young guys stepped up today."

*ALSO SEE: 5-star QB Jadyn Davis, 5-star CB Desmond Ricks give FSU visits rave reviews

Parson, who committed to FSU last July, has watched the Seminoles a lot over the last year, and he said he has seen major improvements in the program over that time.

"Really the understanding of everything," Parson said. "When I saw the first practice, I got to see what they were working on. Then today, it was way smoother, so you see the progress. It was a great thing to see and shows you how they are getting better."

While he is still technically a recruit himself, Parson spent a good part of the weekend working on other recruits who were in town for the game.

"I talked with Tommy Kinsler a lot, Roderick Kearney. A lot more guys this time," he said. "KJ Kirkland, just recruiting. I was with my guy Randy Pittman, and I'm doing my part or whatever I can to reel those guys in. And I think we did a pretty good job and have a good shot at a lot of those guys."

And he said his message to recruits is a familiar one.

"The Climb. Same thing Coach Norvell is preaching," Parson said. "Florida State is going to continue to keep getting better and start winning games, and we are going to turn this around. That's my pitch to these guys. ...

"I feel like we are coming along very well. We got 'Goldie' (WR Darren Lawrence) committed a few weeks ago, and KJ Sampson committed. We just have to keep building guys and we have our guys we want here. We are on them hard and hopefully they join the Tribe."

When talking about the FSU staff, Parson called his relationships with them, "second to none, and it's only getting stronger." He added that the transition from former quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham to Tokarz never gave him a hint of pause.

"Not one bit. I committed to Florida State," he said. "I believe in Coach Norvell. So when the quarterback role changed, it didn't faze me."

The FSU commit also spent a little time talking with the Seminoles' other quarterback targets, including five-star 2024 prospect Jadyn Davis and 2024 Seminole commit Luke Kromenhoek.

"I actually did get a chance to talk with them," Parson said. "Luke, I got to see on my last visit here, so we got pretty close. Jadyn, I saw today. Big-time quarterback, and he had a lot of great things to say. Like Coach Norvell says, we are trying to get the best guys here."

Parson said he isn't planning to visit any other schools and added that he will be back at FSU several times this summer.

Next up for Parson now is the Elite11 regional event next month.

"I'm super excited," he said.

-------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board