FSU QB commit Kevin Sperry excited to settle into new home and new offense

The Rivals250 quarterback spent the morning talking with head coach Mike Norvell and current quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz about what his immediate future holds for him.

Florida State quarterback commit Kevin Sperry may not have been able to make it in time for the rivalry game against Florida on Saturday due to a game of his own, but the Denton (Tx.) Guyer quarterback was on campus early on Sunday morning to visit Florida State for the first time since December 2022.

"It's been great," Sperry said on his morning. "I was talking to coach Norvell and coach Tokarz. Just trying to figure out the vision and talk about the future a little bit. I love the culture, I love what they are about. I can't wait for the future."

Sperry said he believes that Tokarz will be retained on the staff, though whether it will be as the QBs coach is uncertain.

"I think he is very easy to talk to," said Sperry of Tokarz. "He connects well with all of his quarterbacks. He has just been easy to talk to. We got on the board for a little bit and watched some film. I like the way he explains the game and talks about the game. I feel like we are on the same page about a lot of different things."

The one coach that he has yet to meet is new offensive coordinator and former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, who will be arriving in Tallahassee later on Sunday. Sperry admitted that he doesn't know too much about Malzahn but is excited to get to know him.

"I just want to get to know him as a person. I don't have a lot of questions about the offense just yet. But I feel like it's going to be the same offense that coach Norvell has been running ... Coach Norvell said that he learned most of his stuff from him so it will be mostly the same things on offense just a little bit different. I'm excited."

As for how Sperry got here, the four-star quarterback surprised everyone when he flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Florida State on Nov. 21. Sperry's commitment came right on the heels of former QB commit Tramell Jones decommitting and flipping to Florida. Now-Wisconsin QB commit Carter Smith was thought to be the surefire replacement, but then Sperry popped.

"Florida State was always in my top three. They were No. 2 for me behind Oklahoma. I've always loved Coach Norvell and Coach Tokarz. The spot opened up for me and I took advantage of it. I have nothing against Oklahoma, I just didn't feel like that was the right spot for me. I feel like this is the best spot for me right now."

Sperry plans to early enroll and arrive in January. He also plans to take an official visit at some point in December though the logistics have not entirely been worked out. When he does come back on campus for his official visit, Sperry will look to settle in to his future.

Proximity to Tallahassee is attractive for DE Tylon Lee

Updates: Notes and more from prospects on visits to FSU