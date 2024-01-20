"I got to go to the weight room and see some stuff more specific to quarterbacks," he said. "What they do with arm care, how they lift, what they do in the offseason. Just what they do."

"It was a great trip today," Jones said after the day concluded. "I got to be more personal with Coach Tokarz today. I pretty much spent all my time here with him. I got to talk with him about football, the aspects of football and how he teaches the quarterbacks here at FSU. Just getting that personal experience with him today, it's great to be here."

Jones attended junior day at Florida State on Saturday along with his fellow Mandarin teammate and highly sought after prospect Jaime Ffrench . While trying to recruit Ffrench was certainly a part of his visit, Jones spent most of his time with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.

Florida State four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. has been committed to the Seminoles since April 2023. As recruiting for the 2025 class ramps up, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin signal caller aims to become the leader of #Tribe25 and take charge as the leader of his class of Seminoles.

Jones said that the only school still trying to recruit him hard was Florida and that he might take a visit next week but had not decided. He followed suit by saying that he was "100% locked in" with Florida State.

"I'm locked in, 100%. There is no doubt in my mind," he said. "Just how much they want me, how much they truly care. You see Coach Norvell's first stop in January, as soon as he shut down that deal with FSU and to not go to Alabama, he was right there to see me and to see Jaime."

Jones also expressed a desire to really take the reins of the 2025 class as being a public leader of the group of prospects signing next December. Similar to how Luke Kromenhoek became a leader of the class of 2024.

"He (Luke) really made a great class. I want to do redo that but maybe better," Jones said jokingly. "He's a great leader, a very vocal guy and has a great personality. We get along very well and we've known each other for a long time. Just seeing what he did to Tribe24 — he sets the standard high for sure."

Apart from his teammate Ffrench, there were multiple elite recruiting targets at Florida State this weekend from across Florida and Georgia. An early chance for Jones to don his recruiter's hat. By name, Jones mentioned four-star WR CJ Wiley, four-star DT Lamar Williams, and four-star LB Zayden Walker as prospects that he saw and talked to today.

"I tell them it's different. It's just a different vibe here," Jones said. "All of the people in the building are great people. There is no place like it. The tradition and the fans are great. I tell them to come see it for themselves and they will be pleased for sure."

Jones, normally a more reserved personality, learned to be more vocal as time has gone on in order to guarantee that #Tribe25 is as elite as he wants it to be.

"I've come out of my shell a little bit, because I have to really have to," Jones said. "If I want the class to be great I definitely have to be vocal and talk to the guys."

As more and more coveted prospects make visits to Florida State for junior days over the next few months, Jones will get further opportunities to sell them on how special of a place Florida State is.

